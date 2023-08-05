Two men have been arrested after the death of a baby in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police were called after the unresponsive baby boy was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he later died.

A post-mortem examination has taken place, but officers say the cause of death is awaiting further investigation.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the child's murder, while a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of neglect.

Both men, from Blackpool, have since been released on bail and the investigation is continuing.

Police were called to the hospital on 27 July at 7.15pm but “very sadly, the baby boy was pronounced deceased a short time later”, a force spokesperson said.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with the baby’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

"We are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what led to his death.

“Although we have made arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing. A Home Office post-mortem examination has taken place. The cause of the baby’s death is awaiting further investigation."

Police are urging anybody with information to come forward, contacting them on 101 quoting log 1268 of July 27.

