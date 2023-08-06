A baby boy has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a second-storey window.

Emergency services were called to Heap Street in Burnley at around 10.30am on Sunday 6 August.

The one-year-old was taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway and Lancashire Police say it is keen to speak to several people who stopped to help.

Detective Inspector Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the baby and family at this distressing time.

“We know following the incident, there were several people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6.