A man who died when the vehicle he was in suffered a tyre blowout and crashed on the motorway was a "brilliant, happy and funny person who did everything he could to please others".

Edison Uariuavi, 38, was fatally injured after the car crashed on the westbound carriageway of the M62 heading to junction 20 at Rochdale on at around 2pm on Wednesday 2 August.

Two other men were taken to hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries. Both remain in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say investigations show the vehicle "sustained a rear nearside tyre blowout" which caused it lose control and collide with the central reservation.

In tribute, Edison's family say the dad, who was originally born in Namibia and moved to the United Kingdom in 2019, had a "wonderful, warm personality".

They said: "He was a huge fan of football and loved playing football regularly with his many friends. He was also a huge fan of Chelsea FC.

“He was a brilliant, happy and very funny person who did everything that he could to please others.

"He had a wonderful, warm personality and his passing is a huge loss to the community.

"He leaves behind his niece, Veueza and partner, Jenny, in the UK and his seven-year-old daughter amongst other family members in Namibia.”

Edison’s family have asked for privacy while they grieve for their loss.

GMP is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash and are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 1973 of 02/08/23.

They are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white Luton van who they believe has vital information as a witness.