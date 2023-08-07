Play Brightcove video

Report by Tim Scott

The parents of a little girl who died after choking on food on holiday have received a huge funding boost for a charity setup in their daughter's memory.

Rob and Kathy Lapsley, from Liverpool, run Love, Jasmine, named after their little girl.

Jasmine Lapsley was just six-years-old when she died after choking on a grape while the family were on holiday in Wales in 2014.

Jasmine Lapsley Credit: Family Photograph

Her death was later ruled as accidental by a Coroner.

Reflecting on the death of their daughter, the couple told ITV News no parent truly gets over the loss of a child.

Kathy Lapsley said: "With a sudden loss your world is shattered in minutes. You don't get over it, a bereaved parent doesn't get over the loss of a child, no matter how they lose their child.

"It's learning to carry on, learning to get through it, but not getting over."

Now, almost a decade on, the couple have been awarded over a quarter of a million pounds in National Lottery funding.

They say the money will enable them to grow the charity and help even more parents who are coping with the loss of a child.

Rob Lapsley told ITV News the funding will allow the charity to plan for the future, and to continue to be there for bereaved families.

"Debt advice, housing issues, anything really. So if there's a problem that a bereaved family has got, we can be there and help them as much as we can."

In the months after the death of their daughter, Rob and Kathy discovered that the support available for families who'd suffered such a profound loss wasn't readily available.

The couple channeled their frustrations into setting up the charity in Jasmine's name. It now now offers a range of counselling and support for parents who've lost children.