Tyson Fury and his wife Paris spoke to ITV News about their love of Morecambe

Tyson Fury has said that he is the "most famous attraction in Morecambe" ahead of the release of a new Netflix show about his family.

Tyson and his wife Paris spoke to ITV News ahead of the release of 'At Home With The Fury's' which is coming to Netflix on 16 August.

Despite his heavyweight champion of the world status, Tyson still chooses to live in Morecambe with Paris and their six children.

Tyson said: "I love Morecambe Bay. It's such a little seaside town. You couldn't spend your money if you wanted to.

"The dearest thing is probably an ice cream at £2, which is cheap in comparison to London.

"We can live sort of a normal life there. Other than weekends, bank holiday's and the summer.

"Tourists travel there and I'm the most famous attraction in Morecambe and call in for a cup of tea.

"They knock on the door and see if he's in for a brew and a sandwich."

Tyson Fury will fight MMA star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in October. Credit: PA Images

Paris added: "I think the quiet life is important to us with the kids.

"People drive past our house like it's the Beverley Hills tour."

She added that she "doesn't really appreciate" the unexpected visitors to their home.

In the trailer for the series, Tyson says despite all his heavyweight belts, his family is the achievement he is most proud of.

The show details Tyson Fury's attempts to navigate retirement, his mental health and hectic family life alongside his wife Paris, brother Tommy and Molly Mae Hague.

Fury will fight MMA champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October. Ngannou is being trained by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

