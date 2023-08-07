A woman at a pub was spiked and left with an "injection mark" that left her feeling "dizzy and ill".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the incident occurred at The Dressers Arms pub in Heywood on Friday 4 August at around 10pm.

The female victim was approached by an unknown man at the bar. Later, she started to feel dizzy and ill.

The next morning she had an unexplained mark on her thigh which she did not have the night before that resembled an injection mark from a needle.

GMP are looking to speak to a black male as they believe he could assist with further enquiries.

He is described to be approximately mid 20s, of slim build with short black hair who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Sam Taylor, of GMP’s Rochdale Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Spiking is a horrible experience for anyone and we encourage everyone on a night out to have fun, but remain alert and if anyone sees anything suspicious to report it to us right away.

“Operation Lioness is running throughout the summer to help ensure those on a night out are protected and supported.

"There will be extra, dedicated patrols of uniformed and plain clothes officers in hotspots across Greater Manchester this summer to help detect and deter offences."