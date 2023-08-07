A young boy was hospitalised after he hit by a delivery driver on an electric bike.

It happened just before 3.50pm on Sunday 16 July on Church Street in Liverpool near to the junction of Basnett Street.

The young boy was hit by the delivery driver on an electric bike. He was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries and landing on his head.

The delivery man is said to have stopped briefly after the collision before leaving on his bike.

Merseyside Police has released images of a man they think could help with their investigation.

Sergeant Christine Walker said: “Thankfully no one was seriously injured after this collision and the young boy left hospital a short time later.

“Our officers are now keen to speak to the man pictured in these images as we believe he may hold information that could be vital to our ongoing investigation.

“If you witnessed the incident, recognise this man or have any dashcam footage from your vehicle please get in touch.”