An inquest has heard mould did play a part in the death of a man who died in a house his family warned was plagued by damp.

Luke Brooks, 27, died after developing an acute respiratory illness at his family home in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in October 2022.

His mother believes her son died because of damp and mould in the privately-rented house.

The coroner asked pathologist Abdul Ganjifrockwala: "On the balance of probabilities, do you still feel aspergillus has had a part in Luke's death?"

He replied: "I think so, yes."

Luke Brooks' mother Patricia Brooks gave evidence to his inquest on Monday. Credit: ITV Granada

The pathologist told the inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court that Luke died from acute respiratory distress syndrome which was caused by aspergillus pneumonia.

He said it was possible Luke's symptoms were evidence of a viral infection which "could have made his lungs more susceptible to the development of aspergillus infection".

Dr Ganjifrockwala explained that aspergillus is a type of mould which he found in Luke's lungs during the post-mortem examination.

A photograph of dark spots on Luke's bathroom ceiling. Credit: Farleys Solicitors

A mould expert told the inquest he does not think the fungi was growing in the property.

Professor Malcolm Richardson said "very, very little" amounts were found during later sampling.

He told the court: “I find it very hard to believe aspergillus was growing in the property at the time.”

Prof Richardson was an expert witness at the inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in Rochdale after prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s social housing flat.

He explained how aspergillus can be found in mouldy food and dried cannabis. Luke was known to smoke the drug a few times a week.

The inhalation of the mould from cannabis is “very well described” in medical literature, Prof Richardson told the inquest.

It also grows on household dust, he added.

Luke shared the house with his parents, a friend and his cousin in Oldham. Credit: ITV Granada

The court heard how Luke's condition deteriorated in just six days after developing symptoms including a cough, rash and sore throat.

He died in his bedroom after experiencing what his friend described as a seizure, the inquest heard.