A man who fled to Bulgaria and declared himself a 'fugitive' on Facebook and told friends he'd 'never return to the UK, at least not alive', has been jailed.

Police found a ‘substantial quantity of chemicals’ and several bomb-making manuals when they raided David Bodill's home in Buxton. After being arrested, the 29-year-old left the UK and travelled to the Balkan nation.

He was extradited back to the UK earlier this year. A Judge sentenced Bodill to two-and-a-half years in prison at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard that police raided Bodill’s home in March 2020 and found various chemicals, including potassium nitrate, sulphur and carbon. Martin Hackett, prosecuting, said Bodill had purchased the ingredients, which were capable of making gunpowder.

Bodill, who claimed to have 'high-functioning autism', was said to have a ‘fascination with videos showing extreme violence and death as well as radical ideology', including one of the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand.

He also had an ‘extreme right-wing mindset' and subscribed to emails from Britain First and an Islamic fundamentalist magazine containing instructions on bomb-making, the court heard.

David Bodill Credit: MEN syndication

After being arrested, Bodill fled to Bulgaria before being extradited back to the UK earlier this year. Bodill, of Alma Street, in Buxton, Derbyshire, was found guilty of having an explosive substance following a trial last week.

Gerard Hillman, defending, said that while Bodill had owned the substances for several months, he had never attempted to ‘put them together’.

“There was no suggestion this was an individual who targeted anyone or any monument or anything of that nature,” he added.

Sentencing, Judge Alan Conrad KC described Bodill as ‘highly intelligent and cunning’, adding that ‘the potential for serious harm was very considerable’.

“I’m satisfied that you intended, at some stage, to assemble the components to make a viable bomb,” he added.

Bodill's home on Alma Street was raided by police in March 2020 Credit: Googlemaps

In a lengthy Facebook post last November, Bodill described himself as a 'fugitive'.

"Just thought I'd let all my friends know I am a fugitive now and will never be returning back to the UK, at least not alive. So I'm sorry that you won't ever see me again.

"The police are intent on convicting me on a victimless crime. Which shouldn't even be a crime in the first place.

"If I return to the UK I will spend many years in prison. I would rather die in a foreign country than spend my life in prison to satisfy a detective police officers ego and pay bonus.

"Though I am not really surprised as I have known for some time that the UK does not have any freedom and violates the rights of its citizens daily.

"While at the same time calling out other countries for the same thing. It is hypocrisy. So yeah anyways the only time you will all see me again is in a body bag. Will miss you all.

"At least my true friends that is. Good luck in life. And f*** the British government. Burn in hell you c****."