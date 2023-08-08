A pelican has gone missing from a zoo after being frightened off by a group of seagulls.

Blackpool Zoo says the 14-week-old pelican was scared off by a flock of seagulls at around 2pm on 4 August.

It tried to fly onto the roof of the flamingo house and it was taken on a gust of wind.

At that age, the pelican has just grown its adult feathers so had not had its wings clipped yet.

A spokesman for Blackpool Zoo said: “Keepers followed it out of the zoo and lost sight of it at 4pm, when it was headed in the direction of the South Shore area of the resort.

"It has been seen in the area since and keepers are following up all sightings."

The zoo says searches are continuing from dawn to dusk every day and it remains hopeful that it will be found.

It added: “Pelicans are beautiful, docile creatures and there is no threat to the public. We would ask that people do not approach the bird if they see it as it they may scare it.

“Blackpool Zoo has housed this magnificent species for many years and we are the only collection in the UK to have successfully bred them, which makes the youngster very special.

“This is the first time we have had an incident like this, which was down to the ever-growing problems we, and the town, continue to have with seagulls.

"It is 4ft tall, with brown feathers and we would ask that any recent sightings to be reported."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...