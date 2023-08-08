Police have released images of clothing and jewellery in a hope it will help identify a woman who died near a major motorway.

Officers were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman at the Thorley Lane over bridge, leading to junction 5 of the M56 near to Manchester Airport on 2.40am on 31 July.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman sadly died. Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious but her identity remains unknown.

Pictures of the rings the woman was wearing have been released in a hope her next-of-kin will recognise and identify her. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police has now released photos of her clothing and possessions, hoping her next-of-kin may recognise what she was wearing.

The woman is 5.3" tall, with shoulder length, mousey brown hair, which is straight and greying in places.

A distinctive necklace with the letter 'J' was among the possessions found with the woman. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Her age is in the region of 40 to 60, and she was wearing pink nail varnish.

She was also wearing pink and brown tortoise shell glasses, and a patterned, brown-coloured headband and a wristwatch with a black leather strap were also located.

Detective Sergeant Steven Rogers, of GMP’s Trafford district, said: “We are continuing our work to identify the woman and we hope that these new photos may help jog people’s memories and assist with our work.

“We will use everything available to us as we carry on with our enquiries to unite this woman with her next-of-kin. We are still appealing for information and ask anyone who may know something to please get in touch.”

The woman was wearing this coat. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or 0161 856 7527, quoting log number 280 of 31/7/23. You can also report information online.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.