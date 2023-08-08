Judge in Lucy Letby trial gives jury majority direction

The jury in the trial of Lucy Letby can return majority verdicts, a judge has ruled.

Letby, 33, from Hereford, is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more while working on a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She denies all the charges against her.

Mr Justice James Goss says the jury will have to agree by 10-1 on any counts that are not unanimous.

One member of the jury has already been discharged for a "good reason".