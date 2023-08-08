Roy Keane has made an official Manchester United appearance for the first time in 18 years as he launched the club's 2023-24 third kit.

The former captain's successful stay at Old Trafford memorably ended in 2005 after an explosive interview with the in-house TV channel MUTV, in which he criticised his team-mates.

Keane has been back to the club many times over the years as a pundit, but his involvement in the promotional video for their third strip is the first in a formal capacity.

The Irishman is seen in the video asking the current crop of players whether they have what it takes to be a true red devil - which features without the rest of the club's crest on a match-kit for the first time.

"So you're a devil are you? Well let's remind you of the terms," Keane says. "The devil isn't something you wear. It's more like a pact, a deal, shall we say.

"It's not for everyone. We expect a lot. And as sure as the sun will rise, we will know if you mean it. So have a good long think.

"What do you get in return? What's on offer? It's Manchester United.

"So there it is. No small print. Sign on the dotted line. But you already signed, didn't you? Before you were even born."

Keane found time to poke fun at his former comments about United's support Credit: Manchester United

Keane, who's earned a reputation for his humour after appearances on Sky Sports and Gary Neville's Overlap series, also found time to poke fun at himself.

He can be seen sitting at a table in front a plate of prawn sandwiches - a nod to his famous "prawn sandwich brigade" comment, criticising a section of the Old Trafford support.

The announcement of the third kit comes after United agreed a £900 million pound deal to continue their relationship with Adidas.

Meanwhile talks are continuing over the sale of the club, with both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim in the frame to take over from the controversial Glazer family.