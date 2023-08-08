A man who shot at police officers with a paintball gun has been charged with assault.

Jordan Taylor, 30, of Ford Lane in Litherland was arrested after reports of a man firing paint ball pellets at two separate addresses in Sefton at around 8.25am on Sunday 6 August.

The man was then was then witnessed by police officers discharging the paint ball gun at a vehicle.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped by marked police patrols on Dunnings Bridge Road.

The driver ran from the vehicle and after discharging more paint ball pellets towards officers was detained on Galgate Drive.

Taylor has been charged with the following:

Three counts of criminal damage to property.

Two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Assault by beating.

Driving a motor vehicle dangerously and failing to stop.

He remains in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Tuesday 8 August.