A video report by Granada Reports journalist Lucille Brobbey

Two new business owners have collected the keys to Liverpool's latest £1 shops.

The shop for a pound scheme on Liverpool's Smithdown Road is run by the city council and follows their homes for a pound initiative.

Jayne Hayter worked on Smithdown Road for 10 years in the Old Bank and is returning to open a bespoke bereavement service called 'In Loving Memory Of'.

It aims to provide a bespoke service to the bereaved, including grave maintenance & care, memorial accessories, floral tributes and sympathy cards.

Jayne Hayter plans to open her bespoke bereavement service at the end of August. Credit: ITV Granada

Jayne says her own experiences dealing with grief and loss has inspired her to start the service.

She said: “I noticed that I used to find some comfort visiting the cemetery whether it would be taking flowers, just cleaning the grave, the memorial.

"I also noticed that I had to travel various outlets to try and buy the things that I needed to care for the grave and I thought ‘wouldn’t it be a great thing if you could pick everything up in the one place'.

"So it was a really unique idea and I thought let’s go for it.”

Derry Boorman's speciality is event photography and is hoping to broaden her portfolio into commercial shoots. Credit: ITV Granada

Moving in just two doors down from Jayne is professional photography Derry Boorman, who said she would not have her studio space without the scheme.

Derry said: "It’s amazing because I’ve wanted a studio space for so long and the thought of having to go through all the payments and the expenses was quite off-putting and it’s hard to build when you have to start paying so much.

"So to just have a space where I don’t have to pay much for three years is just amazing.

"And it gives you the chance to be successful so I’m really grateful."

The scheme was announced in 2016 and the whole point is to get businesses up and running again in South Liverpool.

In three years, Jayne and Derry will switch from paying a pound to paying a commercial rate for their spaces.

Nick Small, Cabinet Member for Growth and Economy at Liverpool City Council said: “It’s about creating thriving new communities which aren’t just about great places to live, it’s about great places to visit, great places to shop and about revitalising your high streets.

"I think it will do all of that and help local people to get their first step on the ladder to self-employment and realise their true dreams and start creating jobs."

