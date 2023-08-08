The mum of an eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a transit van has said he was her "world and best friend".

Lancashire Police say they were called at around 4.20pm on 1 August to a collision between a black Ford Transit van and and Layton Harrison in Penwortham, South Ribble.

Layton died in hospital a short time after the collision on Billsborough Hey.

The collision occurred on Billsborough Hey in Penwortham. Credit: Lancs Live

His mum, Stacey Bailey, said: “Layton was a much loved little boy by all who knew him. He was my world and my best friend.

“A part of me went with Layton the day he died. He lit up every room he walked into.

“He was the most energetic, happiest boy you would ever meet.

“His carers are the most selfless carers I’ve ever known; they adored Layton and loved him like their own.

“I can’t thank them both enough for the love and care they gave my son during the past two years.

“I would like to say a big thanks to the police and the staff at the Royal Preston Hospital for their work they have done and the support shown to myself and carers during this difficult time.

“Myself and his carers would like to grieve in peace now as we try to come to terms with what has happened.

“RIP my beautiful baby boy, you will never be forgotten.”

Lancashire Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV of what happened. Credit: Google Maps

PC Simon Grounds of Lancashire Police’ Specialist Operations Department, said: “We kindly request that Layton’s family and friends are now given the privacy and time to grieve.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either Layton or the van in the moments before and haven’t yet spoken to our officers, are asked to contact Lancashire Police.