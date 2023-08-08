Police have released an image of another man they want to speak to over the killing of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk.

Thomas Dures, 19, has links to Aughton and Liverpool.

Yesterday detectives arrested a tenth person as part of the investigation into the murder. The 19-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of inciting others to commit violent disorder. He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Matthew, who was 19, was found by police just after midnight on Railway Road in the town just after midnight on the 29th of July. He'd been stabbed, and died later in hospital.

Matthew Daulby Credit: Family photo

Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, who was last week charged with Matthew’s murder appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court yesterday. He was remanded into custody to provisionally stand trial in November

The other eight people arrested as part of the investigation have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

They are:

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 19-year-old man from Maghull, a 19-year-ld man from Lydiate and a 19-year-old man from Liverpool, who were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman - both from Aughton – who were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, who were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

Four people have also been voluntarily interviewed.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Thomas Dures is asked to call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. You can upload information and footage directly here: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/0401020123L14-PO1