Four people have been injured and eight arrested following a mass fight thought to be involving a pair of scissors.

Merseyside Police confirmed they were called to reports of a disturbance in a property on Haslingden Close in Old Swan, at around 1am on Wednesday 9 August.

At the scene officers found a group of people had been injured with a bladed object.

Four people inside the property had injuries caused by a weapon, which is thought to be a pair of scissors, though police have not yet confirmed the weapon used.

Three people suffered non-serious injuries and a fourth person is in hospital with a chest injury.

Detectives found two people at a nearby address and arrested them on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

In total, eight people have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

Six men, aged between 30 and 57, and two women aged 54 and 35, were all arrested and will be questioned by officers.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: "We are in the early stages of investigating this incident to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"Officers were able to arrest eight people shortly after it was reported and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

"This will understandably cause concern to local residents, but I want to reassure them that we have launched a thorough investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.

"If you live in the area, please check your doorbell and CCTV footage to see if you captured anything suspicious at the time of the incident."