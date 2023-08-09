Lancashire Police have mocked a gang member who posed with cash before being caught out and jailed for crime conspiracies in Great Harwood.

Samuel Walmsley is among 14 men who have been jailed for crimes including drug importation and burglary.

In a post on Twitter, Lancashire Police posted two photographs of Walmsley, one posing with a wad of cash and one of his mugshot, with the caption 'How it started...how it's going'.

On the Twitter thread, which has been viewed 8.5 million times, police labelled the actions of Walmsley as 'not his brightest idea'.

The 14 men who were jailed. Credit: Lancashire Police

Officers say an investigation unravelled the criminal activity of Samuel Walmsley and his friends Kevin Docherty, Noah Mulligan and Jordan Whittam.

Videos were recovered from Walmsley’s phone, implicating the gang as being involved in burglary, vehicle theft and the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

A video recovered from Snapchat showed the gang showing off a stolen van, capturing items taken during burglaries and describing it as “a good night’s work”.

On Twitter, police said: "These defendants thought it appropriate to capture their criminal activities on film and brazenly mock hard-working members of society."We're here to send a message to anyone intent on this type of criminality - this will not be tolerated in Lancashire."

The 14 men were jailed for a total of almost 50 years.

DS Stu Peall, of Lancashire Police's East Exploitation Team, said: "These defendants caused a great deal of misery in Great Harwood and surrounding areas, exploiting some of the most vulnerable members of society for pure greed.

"This significant policing operation has led to separate OCGs operating in the same town being dismantled and its members put before the courts.

I hope the outcome of this case sends a strong message that Lancashire Police will not tolerate criminal activity of any kind and put those who wish to engage in it before the courts."

