A police dog sniffed out thousands of pounds which a suspected criminal had hidden away.

The cash was found when Merseyside Police stopped a suspected drug driver in Netherton, near Liverpool.

Paddy, a police rummage dog, found the loot hidden behind the steering column of the VW Golf.

The cash that Paddy found in the car came to £30,000. Credit: Merseyside Police

Inspector Katie Wilkinson from Merseyside Police's Dog Section said: “Our highly-trained specialist rummage dogs can find anything from drugs, cash and firearms and ammunition, and we’re pleased to see Paddy help officers during this incident."

A 32-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested at the scene and after further enquiries at a nearby address, another £8,000 was seized by officers in connection to this incident.

