Police say they have identified a woman who died near a motorway in Manchester after releasing images of her jewellery on social media.

Officers were called to the Thorley Lane bridge near the M56 at around 2:40am on Monday, 31 July, after people raised concerns for a woman's welfare.

Once emergency services arrived a scene was put in place, but the woman died at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The identity of the woman was unknown so in a bid to find her next of kin, Greater Manchester Police released photos of her coat and jewellery in the hope that someone would recognise what she was wearing.

In a statement on Wednesday 9 August, the force confirmed the woman has now been identified and "appropriate arrangements are being made."