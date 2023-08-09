Three people have been arrested after over £100,000 was found in a shed in a "violent crime hotspot".

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on 6 August after officers were patrolling a "violent crime hotspot" in Salford.

Following the arrest, a house search was carried out which led to the recovery of approximately £100,255 in cash which was hidden inside a rucksack and a bin bag in a shed at the address.

A 66 year old man and 62 year old woman at the address were also arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Sergeant Lisa Quinn of Operation Venture said: “Money laundering is not a victimless crime – criminals launder money in order to benefit from other types of crime such as serious organised crime and drug trafficking which in turn leads to violence in communities.

“Operation Venture is working hard to prevent such crimes from ever taking place and we regularly use data to identify violent crime hot spots across the force.

"These hot spots then become the focus of high-profile police patrols by specialist officers and aid us in detecting and arresting offenders.

“The arrest and seizure is a direct result of this hotspot policing approach and I hope it demonstrates our commitment to keeping the public safe."