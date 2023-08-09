Two men are in hospital after two stabbings in Toxteth, Liverpool, which police believe are linked.

A large cordon with several matrix vans was put in place across Smithdown Road, and Danube Street.

A man in his 20s was found stabbed on Danube Street and taken by air ambulance to hospital.

The road was closed while investigations carried out. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A second man, also in his 20s, self-presented at hospital a short time later with injuries to his arm and hands consistent with a bladed weapon being used.Police say it's believed the two incidents are linked.