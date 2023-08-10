A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital with a chest injury which Greater Manchester Police believe to have been caused by a firearm.

They were called to Langdale Road in Stretford by the North West Ambulance Service at 4:30pm on Thursday 10 August.

The boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, however at this time they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A scene is remains in place whilst officers carry out their investigation.

Emergency services were called to Langdale Road in Stretford Credit: Google streetmap

Detective Inspector Matt Dixon from GMP Trafford district said: "I would like to reassure the local community that we have increased the number of patrol officers deployed to the area and we are working at pace to understand the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Most importantly, if you have any queries about this incident or you have any wider concerns about issues in your area, please speak to one of our officers in the area who are on hand to support you.

"We would urge the public to come forward if they have any information that could assist our investigation, and if they have any CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage, to report it to us directly.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area before, during, or after the incident, who may have seen something. No matter how small the information may seem, it could prove vital.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact police on 0161 856 4081 quoting log 2552 of 10/8/23.