Everton FC have shared a video to mark the second anniversary of work beginning on their new stadium.

The project at Bramley-Moore Dock began in 2021. Workers began by filling a semi-derelict dock was filled with 480,000 cubic metres of sea-dredged sand to provide solid foundations.

Seating 52,888 fans, on the banks of the River Mersey - the stadium is due to be finished in late 2024.

Previously, Toffees bosses have reassured fans that the construction of the club's new stadium remains on track, despite reports of delays in the media.

In a new statement, the club said: "The coming months will see the roofing structure completed, with the aim of making the stadium watertight to aid the internal fit-out, which is already well underway in the east and west stands."

It is hoped it will create tens of thousands of jobs and attracting 1.4 million visitors to the city of Liverpool, annually.

