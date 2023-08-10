A man from Southport has been named as one of three hikers found dead in Scotland.

Graham Cox, who is in his 60s, is believed to have fallen to his death, along with a man and woman, while trekking along a dangerous ridge in Glencoe on Saturday 5 August.

Police Scotland were called just after 9pm after growing concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned.

Their bodies were located and the Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick returned in daylight to assist mountain rescuers with recovering the bodies.

Graham had been due to celebrate his birthday the day after he went missing.

The group had not returned from a walk on the Aonach Eagach ridge. Credit: iStock

In a statement, Graham's family said: “Graham Cox was a much loved husband, father, son and brother.

"He is remembered by all as the kindest, loveliest man. The family is devastated by his loss and request privacy at this time.”

His friends have also remembered Graham, known to pals as Jim, as a "thoroughly decent guy".

Andy Webb said: "Sad news - Graham Cox, who I knew as Jim, passed away in a climbing accident in Glencoe at the weekend.

"He was a thoroughly decent guy, adventurous, great sense of humour, family man and real love of music. Just awful news.

"I spent recent years at Cropredy Festival with him, I'm going there this week so I'll raise a glass to him."