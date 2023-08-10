Play Brightcove video

Gary "Mani" Mounfield and his wife Imelda spoke to Granada Reports presenters Gamal Fahnulleh and Lucy Meacock

The Stone Roses bassist Mani says that a charity auction he and has wife set up for a cancer charity has 'restored his faith in human nature'.

Mani's wife Imelda was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in November 2020.

It had spread to her liver and a small nodule in her lung. She underwent emergency life-saving bowel surgery as it had perforated.

Imelda was just on the mop-up stage of chemo when a scan revealed another tumour in her liver and several nodules on her lungs.

Now, the couple are holding a charity fundraiser for The Maggie's Centre - who have supported them over the last three years.

The first fundraiser they did for the The Christie and Stockport NHS Trust raised over £100,000.

Items that have gone up for auction include:

Signed platinum discs of the Oasis album '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'

Breakfast with 'The Class of '92'

A signed pair of boots from the last game of David Beckham's career

A signed print of George Best

A seven night luxury holiday in the Maldives

Imelda said: "When I was first diagnosed, we really didn't know what was going on.

"I've had counselling at The Maggie's Centre, they helped me do a bit of yoga and meditation.

"I've learnt from this to be a bit more positive. If I'm having a bad day, I've got some tools in the box to flip the day."

Mani added: "We were inundated with gifts and raffle prizes last year. We had that much stuff left over and we thought we've got to do something with this now."

Speaking about the pair of boots from David Beckham's last game of his career at PSG, Mani said: "If David had any bit of spare cash, he should be putting in a bit himself. I might have a punt on them myself."

When asked about his own mental health, Mani said: "You have to face things head on and face them down. When you have bad days, they are really bad. When you have good days you have to hold onto them.

"I'm not surprised with how generous the music business is. I know lots of people have golden hearts. There's a lot of love for the cause.

"My faith in human nature has been restored."

The Maggie's Centre gives workshops, courses, one-to-one and group support help people to change the way they live with cancer.

More information can be found about their fundraiser on their website.

