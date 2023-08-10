Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage of the pair bursting into the petrol station

Two men who stole money and cigarettes from a Morrison's petrol station in Stockport, whilst armed with a golf club have been jailed for four years each.

CCTV footage showed Jordan Farran, 33, and Glenn O'Donnell, 38, entering the petrol station in Bredbury on 16 September 2021, with black clothing on, their faces covered and their hoods up.

They threatened the member of staff with violence before going behind the counter and stealing two cash tills and around 200 boxes of cigarettes.

CCTV footage captured their getaway and on viewing this, investigating officers were able to identify the car they made off in as one that was registered to Farran.

The pair threatened the staff with violence Credit: GMP

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery on 18 September 2021 and has his mobile phone seized.

When police examined his phone they found digital evidence that showed on the night of the robbery Farran had travelled to O’Donnell's home and together the pair had made their way to Stockport.

This evidence contradicted Farran's initial claims in interview that he was at home all evening. When questioned about the phone data, he stated he could not account for the movement of his phone.

Officers then examined CCTV from the surrounding area of the petrol station, which showed two men matching the description of the defendants arriving by car a short walk from the scene on the night of the robbery.

The pair were then seen to leave the car and walk in the direction of the petrol station with their hoods up.

On Thursday 10 August Farran and O’Donnell appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court and were jailed for four years each after they pleaded guilty to the robbery at an earlier hearing.

The pair stole cash drawers from the tills Credit: GMP

Detective Constable Shakespeare of GMP Serious Crime Division said: "This was a nasty robbery and I commend the bravery of witnesses in making themselves known to police and supporting our investigation.

"We have spent long hours gathering evidence and reviewing phone data and CCTV to identify and arrest the two defendants and bring them before the courts.

"I hope the work of the investigation team demonstrates that GMP is committed to tackling robbery and that our officers will track down, arrest and hold to account anyone who thinks they can use violence to take that which doesn’t belong to them."