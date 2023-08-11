An independent inquiry into the experience of women and girls taken into police custody has been commissioned.

The review into Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been commissioned by Metro Mayor Andy Burnham will have a particular focus on strip searches, intimate searches and removal and replacement of clothing.

Known as the Baird Inquiry, it will also focus on the care of female detainees and how complaints are dealt with.

The aim of the inquiry is to enhance the confidence of women and girls in GMP and in particular to report crime.

Dame Vera Baird KC will look at the experiences of three particular women, whose accounts have recently been featured in the media, and how widespread their experience may be.

It will also examine if current GMP policy and procedures are fit for purpose.

Dame Vera Baird KC will lead the inquiry. Credit: GOV.UK

The Inquiry will look wider than these three cases, including speaking to voluntary and community groups which support women and girls.

Kate Green, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, said: “The Mayor and I were both concerned when we saw recent reports in the media.

"When issues like these present themselves, we will face them head on and leave no stone unturned to establish what happened and what must be learnt.

“Dame Vera Baird KC, with her wealth of experience, is the perfect person to carry out this Inquiry and people can be assured that her work will be thorough and of the highest quality.

“The safety of women and girls is a huge priority for the Mayor and me. We have made no secret of that before and it remains as important as ever.

"That is why we have acted quickly so we can be sure that women and girls have confidence that they will be treated with dignity by Greater Manchester Police if they report a crime, or are taken into custody, and that actions of staff are appropriate.

“Ultimately, women and girls must have confidence in their police force, particularly when reporting crime, and we want the Baird Inquiry to help enhance this.”

The inquiry has been launched by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and his Deputy Kate Green. Credit: PA Images

Dame Vera Baird KC said: “The Mayor and Deputy Mayor were very concerned by recent media reports which could seriously put at risk public confidence and particularly that of women, in reporting crime or having any other contact with Greater Manchester Police.

“They have called me in to inquire into arrest, custodial practice, in particular strip searching, issues around mental health in custody, compliance with legislation and regulation and how complaints in respect of these issues are dealt with.

"I will look not only at the events in the media but collect experiences and information widely in order to answer whether women’s rights, their safety and their dignity are being appropriately honoured and protected by this force.”

The Baird Inquiry is due to be completed by Autumn 2023.

Granada Reports has contacted GMP for comment.

