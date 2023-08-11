A man has been banned from entering Co-Operative shops across Cheshire for his extensive shoplifting history.

Christopher Downes, from Bollington Road in Bollington was given the two-year ban at Crewe Magistrates Court on Monday 7 August.

The Crime Behaviour Order means the 59-year-old is also banned from entering Macclesfield town centre.

Downes can only enter the town centre if he is appearing at Macclesfield Police Station where prior arrangements have been made for him to attend or the doctors surgery on Sunderland Street.

If he fails to comply with the order then he could face time in prison.

Christopher Downes was handed the two-year order at Crewe Magistrates' Court. Credit: ITV News

Sergeant Matthew Bassirat, of Macclesfield Local Policing Unit, said: "Christopher Downes has been causing problems within this town through shoplifting for over two decades.

"I hope the granting of this CBO can provide some reassurance to residents and businesses in the area and will deter Downes' behaviour in the future.

"If he fails to comply with the conditions, he could face time in prison.

“This should serve as a reminder that we will do all we can to crack down on those who insist to commit crime and cause issues in our communities.”