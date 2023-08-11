A group of Manchester United supporters are planning a protest opposing the potential inclusion of Mason Greenwood into the squad.

Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case and dropped all charges against him in February.

United have been carrying out their own internal investigation since then. The club said they would make a decision about the player before the start of the season.

Fan group 'Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return' have released a statement outlining plans for a protest before United's match against Wolves on Monday 14 August.

In the statement, they said: "Today, we female fans of Manchester United are demanding that the club to abide by their duty of care towards their female fans and employees and demonstrate a zero tolerance approach towards acts of violence against women by refusing to bring Mason Greenwood back into the squad.

"The situation is clear - taking Greenwood back legitimises and normalises sexual assault and domestic abuse.

"It tells other players, and the men and boys that look up to them, that abusing women is acceptable, without consequence, and won't affect you or derail your career.

"We are calling on the club to do the right thing. For their fans, for their employees, for the millions of young boys and girls across the world who look up to our players as heroes and role models, and the millions of women whose lives have been blighted by violence and abuse."

Fans outside Old Trafford. Credit: @FFAGR2023

Granada Reports has contacted Manchester United for comment.

The club kick-off their season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday 14 August.

