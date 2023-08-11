Play Brightcove video

Jodie Cunningham spoke to Granada Reports about the Challenge Cup Final

History will be made in the Women's Challenge Cup when for the first time ever the final will be played at Wembley.

It's a huge moment not just for St Helens and Leeds who will contest the final, but for the whole of women's rugby league.

St Helen's captain Jodie Cunningham says: "Wembley is a huge stadium and huge occasion no matter what the sport.

"It's what it means to have parity, double header of men's final, women's final same stage I think that's what's huge. It's the message that it sends to young girls that the value that now the sport is putting on the women's game. This is what you can get to, why would you not pick up a rugby ball now."

St Helens celebrate winning the Women's Challenge Cup Final Credit: Richard Sellers/PA Archive/PA Images

St Helens are going for a hat trick of Challenge Cup wins having won it the two previous years. The 2023 final is a repeat from 12 months ago where Saints defeated Leeds.

While having the game at Wembley is a sign of how far the women's game has come, St Helens' Emily Rudge hopes it will also help it make further strides forward.

Emily says: "The exposure the women's game get helps the women's game to grow. It's helped so many younger girls get involved in the game. It's helped people come and watch our games and give us better support."

She added: "Through that coverage I think women will eventually start to be professional and start to get paid. Currently we are not at that stage yet but through big games being shown at Wembley that is going to help.

"Really exciting and the next couple of years I think it'll just keep building and getting even better."

