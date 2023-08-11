Two teenagers arrested after 16 year old boy shot in chest in Stretford

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16 year old boy was shot in the chest in Stretford, in what police believe was a 'targeted attack'.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called to Langdale Road by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.30pm on Thursday 10 August.

The force said that the boy was found with a chest injury caused by a firearm.

He remains in hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Extended stop and search powers have been put in place in the area and will remain until 3pm on Saturday 12th August.

Emergency services were called to Langdale Road in Stretford Credit: Google Street maps

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Crime Division said: “Thursday night's incident is extremely serious and detectives have been deployed as a priority. I want to reassure the Stretford community that we are working flat-out to fully investigate every detail.

"We know the victim was targeted by a large group of approximately 14 males, many of whom approached on foot and some who used bikes. We believe a shotgun was used to shoot the victim at close range. I want to reiterate that he is just 16 years old.

“The streets of Stretford and Greater Manchester are not for criminals who want to commit violent acts or cause fear and distress to law-abiding residents. This shooting took place in broad daylight whilst children were out playing in the street.

"It is simply horrific that those responsible think this is in any way acceptable behaviour. I ask that anyone with information that may assist investigators to do the right thing and come forward.

"Sitting on such information in these circumstances is to say that extreme violence is acceptable in our communities.”

"I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how little it is, to please get in touch with us. This can be through a direct call to us, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Our enquiries so far lead us to believe this is a targeted attack which may reassure local residents.

However, suspects are still at large and no firearm has yet been recovered.”

"The Major Incident Team have been deployed to lead the investigation and their work is continuing at pace as we move into the weekend.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4081 or 101, quoting log 2552 of 10/8/23.