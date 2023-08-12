Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was found in the road with serious injuries and died.

The 18 year old man was discovered on Booth Road in Altrincham at around 5am on the morning of Saturday 12 August.

Police said: "Despite best efforts of emergency services he tragically passed away at the scene."

Officer are now "working at pace" to establish what happened to him and "multiple lines of enquiry" are being explored.

Forensic tents were in place on Booth Road as parts of the surrounding area were cordoned off.

Forensic investigations are continuing at the scene.

Detectives want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has any information about the incident, particularly CCTV or dashcam footage

Contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 627 of 12/08/2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.