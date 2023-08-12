A former nurse at Bolton Hospital has been given a suspended prison sentence after making and circulating child abuse images to paedophiles.

Rebecca Ruler of Springfield Road in Coppull, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images and five counts of publishing an obscene article.

The 32 year old has now been struck off the nursing register by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Peter Barr, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court that between April 2021 and April 2022, Ruler downloaded 151 category A child abuse pictures, along with a further 101 at category B and 134 category C images.

She also created five obscene articles into an internet chat with five paedophiles.

When questioned, she claimed the conversation was instigated by a man she was in an online relationship with and she was using the chat to impress him.

But Mr Barr said: "It was she who initiated the discussions by expressing her sexual interest in children. There was no evidence of coercion."

Kim Obrusik, defending, told the court Ruler had been on the frontline of the Covid crisis, working as a ward manager at Royal Bolton Hospital. "It was the worst time in recent history that someone could be working on those wards", she said.

She said Ruler had mild depression which was aggravated by her work, as she saw patients she had cared for dying alone, without their family or friends, on a daily basis.

"As we come out of the pandemic it is easy to forget the horrors of what was occurring. The demands, both physically and emotionally, can not be quantified."

Ruler's relationship broke down, she began struggling with her body image and she found it difficult to confide in people close to her.

"She encouraged the contact from males in respect of these types of discussions as she realised this was a way to receive male attention", Ms Obrusik said. "She was feeling that she would never gain any sexual interest from males and this is how she got that interest."

Judge Richard Gioserano said: "Seeking comfort from strangers is one thing but she knew these were paedophiles."

A pre-sentence report stated Ruler, who now works in a supermarket, has "significant remorse for her actions".

"Prior to this she was a woman of exemplary character, working in a job that is known to be very giving through what was and remains to be the most difficult period for the NHS in living memory", Ms Obrusik said.

Sentencing, Judge Gioserano said: "I have asked myself how it is that your thinking became not just distorted but so depraved that you committed these eight offences. You are being sentenced for acting on that thinking by downloading indecent images and engaging in messaging about sadistic and sexual abuse of very young children.

"This is not a court of morals. I am not here to judge that. But you moved from that sort of contact to active criminal contact with paedophiles. Even if the distortion in your thinking could somehow be explained by the emotional toll of your work at the time, I can not see how that can mitigate for your offending."

He handed Ruler a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered her to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

She must also complete 35 days of rehabilitation activities including a one-to-one sex offenders course, and has been made subject to a five year sexual harm prevention order and 10 years on the sex offenders' register.