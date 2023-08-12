Play Brightcove video

An investigation has been launched following a fire in a derelict building in the Isle of Man.

Fire crews from Douglas station were dispatched by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room at 17:58 on 11 August to a report of derelict property on fire at Woodbourne Road, Douglas.

On arrival the Officer-in-Charge reported smoke issuing from the roof at the rear of the property.

Firefighting operations were made difficult due to the building having its doors and windows boarded up in an attempt to make it secure.

The fire broke through the roof of the property and an aerial appliance was utilised as a water tower to knock the fire from above.

Firefighters were in attendance just after 6:00pm on Friday evening. Credit: Justin McMullin

Tony Duncan, Station Officer for Isle of Man Fire and Rescue said there had been "no confirmed reports of anyone in the property".

He added: "We will do a full investigation in the morning alongside the police".

The fire was contained to a left hand section of the property and fire crews remained in attendance for over three hours until all hot spots were extinguished and the property made safe.

Police have confirmed that an investigation into how the fire started has been launched.

