It was a nail biting last few minutes for Leigh Leopards fans, but after a last minute drop goal from Lachlan Lam the team are now celebrating their new title as Challenge Cup winners

Thousands of fans made the trip from Leigh to Wembley for the teams's first Challenge Cup final since 1971.

It will go down as one of the sporting fairytales of the year.

After a 50 year wait and a full rebrand this year from Leigh Centurions to Leigh Leopards, the rugby league side are now celebrating success again.

Hull KR were leading the showpiece Wembley finally by 6 points to 2 early on in the game, but Leigh fought back to lead at half time thanks to a try from Lachlan Lam.

It was a nail biting second half with the scores locked at 10 a piece until just 15 minutes from time, when Leigh winger Tom Briscoe scored in the corner.

Hull KR fought until the very last minute and a late try took the final to golden point extra time.

Lachlan Lam, the son of head coach Adrian Lam sealed the victory for Leigh with a drop goal.

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont joins in with the players celebration after Lachlan Lam's kicked a drop goal to win the game Credit: PA

Owner Derek Beaumont said they have a lot to celebrate

Celebrations will continue for some time at Wembley and in Leigh.

Leigh Leopards fans can welcome their team home with a special homecoming parade through the town on Sunday 13 August