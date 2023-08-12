A Pelican that went missing from Blackpool Zoo more than a week ago has been spotted on a beach near Lytham.

Blackpool Zoo says the 14-week-old pelican was scared off by a flock of seagulls at around 2pm on 4 August.

It tried to fly onto the roof of the flamingo house and it was taken on a gust of wind.

The Pelican photographed before it fled its Blackpool home

Since then, keepers have been searching round the clock to find the animal.

On Friday morning, word came that a member of the public had spotted the bird at Granny's Bay near Lytham.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Zoo said:

“Our keepers travelled straight to the site and located the bird alive, looking well and on the sea. They waded out and were within metres, but the pelican flew away.

“We would urge people in the area to be vigilant and, if they do see the pelican, take a picture and send it to us on 07799 226908 as soon as possible.

“Please do not approach the pelican as it will fly away. We would like to thank the public and press for all their help.”