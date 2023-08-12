Motorcyclist killed and young woman injured after collision in Salford

A 25-year-old man has died and a young woman has been injured after a collision in Salford.

It happened around 6:30pm on Friday evening on Albion Way.

The rider of the bike came off the road and struck a 25-year-old women who was walking nearby. The rider died later, while the young woman was hospitalised with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnesses the collision or who may have footage of the incident – including CCTV, mobile or dashcam.

You can make a report by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting log 3059 of 11/08/2023.

Alternatively, you can make a report via the LiveChat function on GMP’s website (www.gmp.police.uk) or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.