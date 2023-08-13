18-year-old arrested after teenager dies falling from car bonnet

An 18-year-old's been arrested after a teenager died falling from a car bonnet.

The 18-year-old victim was discovered on Booth Road in Altrincham at around 5am on the morning of Saturday 12 August.

Police said: "Despite best efforts of emergency services he tragically passed away at the scene."

Police later arrested an 18 year old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Enquiries had revealed that the victim had climbed onto the bonnet of a vehicle - a grey Ford Ka - and was driven across the junction of Dunham Road onto Booth Road, before falling onto the road.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Credit: MEN syndication

Officers are now appealing to anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch. GMP is also keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam.

You can make a report by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting log 627 of 12/08/2023 or via the LiveChat function on GMP's website (www.gmp.police.uk)

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.