It's the morning after the night before for the Leigh Leopards and the thousands of fans still celebrating their Challenge Cup victory.

Now the people of Leigh are looking forward to welcoming their heroes home.

An open top bus will travel a seven mile route starting as it enters the borough through Astley, Tyldesley and Atherton between 4pm and 4.30pm. It is expected to arrive in Leigh from between 5pm and 5.30pm.

The route of the homecoming parade Credit: Leigh Leopards

Fans are being told they can cheer on the team and get a glimpse of the Challenge Cup along the route, from the Bull’s Head in Astley, before they journey to Tyldesley and Atherton town centre highstreets. From there, the players will make their way to Leigh town centre where a brief celebratory reception will take place outside Leigh Town Hall.

It took a last minute drop goal from Lachlan Lam to seal the historic win at Wembley, he said: "I've practised that kick a million times and the option one kicker is Gaz, but for him to have the trust to give it to me shows a lot of trust"

Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam kicks a drop goal in golden point extra time to win the Challenge Cup final Credit: PA

The son of head coach Adrian Lam said: "It's very special bond and doesn't come around often in sport, the father and son working together. I will look back on this when it's all done and be very very proud"

The club were rebranded from Leigh Centurions to Leigh Leopards when new owner Derek Beaumont took over. This win he said "is for everyone who has been involved, playing in the championship, always supporting us and the people at home watching in the pub".

It's the first Challenge Cup win for the town of Leigh since 1971, the team and fans will be celebrating for some time yet.