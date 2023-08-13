A search and rescue operation is underway in Merseyside after a man got into difficulty while on the water in Crosby.

Police have cordoned off the area around Marine Lake Credit: ITV News

Emergency services were called out to Marine Lake in Waterloo on Friday afternoon after reports a man may have fallen into the lake.

Fire crews, police, and search and rescue teams scoured the lake, with support from the coastguard.

People are being asked to avoid the area as a large cordon is in place and surrounding roads are closed.