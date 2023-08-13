St Helens Women captain Jodie Cunningham had a very late night celebrating her team's Challenge Cup success.

The St Helens and England star 'strolled in when it was already light' after her team won their third Challenge Cup on the bounce.

And she still had enough energy left to her video doorbell a little song, with her own take on a Status Quo classic.

The 31-year-old was fresh from captaining her side at Wembley, the first time the Women's final had been held at the Prestigious venue.

Saints ran out 22-8 winners over Leeds Rhinos on Saturday lunchtime.

After the game, she told ITV News it was a huge day for women's rugby league.

"Hopefully all the young girls and parents of young girls are going.. that's possible now, that's what little girls can do. It just feels incredible."