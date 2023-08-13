Manchester United fans will stage a protest against the club's owners ahead of tonight's Premier League opener against Wolves at Old Trafford.

The action, organised by The 1958 group, is due to take place on the stadium's forecourt at 6:30pm on Monday evening.

Posting on social media on Saturday, the group said: "The Glazers make the key decisions. No standards, no morals. They drag the dignity of our club through the gutter."It’s critical all reds don’t let that happen. Our message remains Glazers Out. It will not change until they go."Meanwhile United's Supporter's Trust say they want clarity on the sale process. It's now 265 days since the Glazers put Manchester United up for sale, but the process appears no further forward.

In a statement released on Monday called on the Glazers to show 'courage'.

“As time goes on this feels less like a sale process and more like the Glazer family is holding Manchester United and its fans hostage. The united message of fans is clear – sell the club. And if they do not intend to do so, at least have the courage to say that and explain what the charade of the last nine months has been about.

“On the pitch, there is clear progress at United and the whole fan base is behind Erik and the team. But off it, the discontent about the ownership and the sale process has not gone away and will only escalate now the new season has arrived.”

Old Trafford will host Wolves on Monday night Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile on the pitch Erik Ten Hag will be eager to build on an impressive first season at the club, which saw him win the Carabao Cup and finished third in the league.

Despite continued protests and the stalling sale process, United have remained active in the transfer market, strengthening in key areas.

Andrea Onana has arrived to replace David De Gea as the club's number one, while Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund both made big money moves to Old Trafford.

However, due to an ongoing back issue, Hojlund is expected to miss the first three weeks of the season.

Fans have also been protesting against the possible return of Mason Greenwood to the squad Credit: Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return

A decision is also expected on Mason Greenwood in the coming days. The striker has been suspended from all club duties following his arrest on an attempted rape charge last year. However all charges against the 21-year-old have since been dropped.

The decision is expected to divide much of the club's fanbase.