Police are trying to trace a woman who was pulled into a car by an unknown man late at night.

It is believed the woman was grabbed by a man, who got out of the front seat of a dark car, at 11pm on 13 August on Valentine Street in Failsworth, Oldham.

The vehicle then drove away.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it is concerned for the welfare of the woman and want to ensure she is found safe and well.

Detective Inspector Andrew Fink, from GMP Oldham CID said: "This is an alarming incident and we are working hard to trace this woman to ensure she is safe.

"I want to stress we are treating this as an isolated incident and will have extra uniformed patrols in the area to assist with enquiries and to provide reassurance.

"We are following up a number of lines of inquiry and are also appealing to anyone who may have knowledge of this incident to come forward to police to enable us to check on her welfare."