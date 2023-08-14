The body of a man has been found after reports a paddle-boarder got into difficulty while on the water in Crosby.

Merseyside Police was called to reports of a 37-year-old man in distress in the water in Marine Lake, in Waterloo, on Friday 11 August.

A number of officers and members of the public initially entered the water in an attempt to save him before a more complex search was carried out by a specialist team of divers.

Following this complex search, police confirmed a body was found at 1.45pm on Monday 14 August.

No formal identification has yet been carried out, but the paddle-boarder's next of kin have been made aware and specialist family liaison officers will provide the family with support.

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Police had cordoned off the area around Marine Lake. Credit: Merseyside Police

Chief Superintendent Claire Doyle said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the body of the man has been recovered from the water.

"Our sincere condolences go to his family and friends during this tragic time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would appeal to anyone who was visiting the lake at the time of the incident to please get in touch if you saw anything.”

A spokesperson from Sefton Council said: “We are all deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual at this difficult time.

“The Council will, of course, be doing anything it can to aid any resulting enquires into this tragic incident.

“The lake will remain closed until all relevant checks have been carried out.”