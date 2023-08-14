Play Brightcove video

Leigh players Kai O'Donnell and Josh Charnley tell Granada Reports presenters Lucy Meacock and Andy Bonner about the victory.

Challenge Cup winner Kai O'Donnell has revealed he had to explain to his family what he had won, after his team’s thrilling victory at Wembley.

The Australian was part of Leigh Leopards’ triumphant team in the rugby league cup final against Hull KR at the weekend.

The 24 year old second-row forward said, “I’ve had to copy and paste the message four or five times to all of them to explain what the Challenge Cup is.

“But they understand now how big it is from all the footage.

“They’re very proud."

Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam with the Man of the Match trophy Credit: PA

Thousands of fans turned out to give the team a hero's welcome as they paraded the Challenge Cup through the town.

Leigh lifted the cup on Saturday for the first time in 52 years, after Lachlan Lam scored a drop goal in extra time beating their rivals 17-16.

Brisbane-born O’Donnell joined team-mate Josh Charnley in the Granada Reports studio to show off the silverware.

Former Wigan and Warrington winger Charnley, 32, explained how he was going to retire before joining Leigh.

“I’ve won [the Challenge Cup] four times now and I’ve been playing nearly 15 years. There’s not many people who come near that, so it’s good.

“It’s up there with the best."