A severely neglected and matted dog found in such a poor state he was feared dead has found a loving home and girlfriend.

The matted male Shih tzu dog was discovered near the Ashton Canal, in Ashton-under-Lyne, at the end of March by a walker.

The neglected dog so was terrified to move the man took him home to help him recuperate.

A before and after shows how much fur was shaved off Morris. Credit: RSPCA

Named Morris by his rescuers, he had 1.3 kilograms of matted fur shaved off - 10% of his body weight.

He was looked after by the RSPCA for five months but has now been adopted by Josephine Newhall, 82, in Wythenshawe.

Morris also has a girlfriend as Josephine's daughter Karen Brookes, 52, has a female lhasa apso called Ruby who Morris loves to be around when she visits.

Morris and his girlfriend Ruby. Credit: RSPCA

Josephine said: “We knew he was blind when we took him in but I have the perfect home for him and he can get in and out of the garden very easily so it is no problem for him.

"I have also found out he is deaf too - but he doesn’t let these disabilities hold him back at all.

“He loves playing with his tennis ball and loves Ruby to visit but she can be boisterous for him sometimes so he will let her know.

"They are really good friends and it has helped his confidence.

“Morris is a beautiful little dog and enjoys snuggling up to me on the settee - he is great company and when you think where he has come from it is a miracle he is still here."

The RSPCA receives around 91,500 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 5,300 reports of deliberate animal cruelty but in the summer calls rise to 133,000 a month - which is three every minute.

