A man has been arrested after tragedy chanting was heard during Liverpool FC's opening match of the Premier League season against Chelsea.

A number of fans at Stamford Bridge were heard making chants referring to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in the first half of the game.

The Metropolitan Police has now confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences during the match.

A second man was also ejected from the stadium as a result of the incident, the force added.

A spokesperson said: "Officers have been made aware of reports on social media re: tragedy chanting at the Chelsea v Liverpool match.

"Working with the club we have identified two males suspected of engaging in this behaviour.

"One was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and the other was ejected."

In a hope to tackle the steady rise of the abuse, before the season began, fans were reminded they could be banned from games if they mocked tragedies including the Hillsborough disaster or the Munich air crash.

Updated Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) guidance, which helps prosecutors as they make legal decisions on cases, reiterated that tragedy-related abuse can be seen as a public order offence.

The guidance also sets out how lawyers can apply for Football Banning Orders, which would stop fans attending matches and impose other restrictions such as travel to certain areas during tournaments or being allowed in pubs at game time.