A man has died after an incident at the Bramley Moore dock construction site where Everton FC's new stadium is being built.The 26-year-old was injured shortly before 1pm today and emergency services attended the scene.

The victim, understood to have suffered severe head injuries, was taken to Aintree Hospital but died a short time later.

It is understood the incident involved "heavy machinery".

Merseyside Police confirmed the man's next of kin has been informed.

Merseyside Police outside Bramley Moore dock. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Inspectors from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which investigates incidents in the workplace, are on the scene and conducting enquiries.

Scientific support vehicles from Merseyside Police were seen at the entrance to the site.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that a man has died following an incident at Bramley Moore Dock this afternoon, Monday 14 August.

"At around 1pm it was reported that a 26-year-old man had been injured and emergency services attended the scene."The man was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

"Officers remain at the scene as we continue with the early stages of the investigation alongside the Health and Safety Executive."Workers from the site told said that they had been informed of an incident and then asked to leave the Bramley Moore site, but could not share further details.

Construction firm Laing O'Rourke is the main contractor on the stadium.A spokesperson for Laing O’Rourke said: “We can confirm that earlier today a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died."We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team."The police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and we have suspended work until further notice. We will cooperate fully with any investigation that follows.”